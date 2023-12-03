Milan: Pioli, continuity to fight in the top positions – News

Those are important points that Milan get against Frosinone. Pioli confirms this: “Returning to winning ways was our goal. We wanted to take advantage of the double home match with Fiorentina and Frosinone to provide continuity. The championship is long and if we want to accelerate and remain in the fight for the top positions until the end we must provide continuity” , Pioli explained in front of the Sky cameras after the match. “To return to being very strong – he added – we need continuity and we must find it within ourselves. By recovering certain players we will also have more quality in the substitutions”.



