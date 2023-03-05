news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 04 – AC Milan’s string of positive results ends in Florence after four consecutive victories. A defeat that for coach Stefano Pioli had been prepared thinking only of the match against Fiorentina and not of London against Tottenham: “We prepared the match as if it were very important. Fiorentina did better than us in the first half for quality and energy. In the second half we did better, despite the penalty and the chance to equalize. The first half was not played well and this penalized us – underlined the Rossoneri coach -. Thinking of London? No no no, it’s not It was absolutely this. Fiorentina played better than us, but not because we were thinking of Tottenham. We never thought of Tottenham. We had to do things better. It was a stoppage that we didn’t want and that we didn’t want.”



A Milan that fails to do what it does in front of the San Siro fans away from home: “It’s true, it’s a fact that penalizes us a lot and it’s strange – says Pioli – given the numbers we’ve always had. We have to do better because we have the qualities to do better than what we did tonight.



We ran a lot, but not well.”



Then the memory of Davide Astori: “The Florence crowd knows everything that happened and how beautiful Davide was. This match is intimately strong for me”.



Before the start of the match, AC Milan sporting director Frederic Massara underlined the contract renewals of Giroud and Leao: “There is no news this week, but work continues with the agents to find a solution. They are players we want hold on for a long time and we are working in this direction”. (HANDLE).

