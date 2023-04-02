news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, APRIL 02 – “Tonight I’m satisfied with the victory, it’s only the first step, there are 9 more league games to go.



We threw away opportunities that we can’t throw away anymore. We took three points and will be focused on the next match, the championship is not far away and playing the Champions League again next year is very important.” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said after the success against Napoli.



Pioli is also thinking about the double challenge again with Napoli in the Champions League: “Tonight’s result – he said – will not affect the Champions League matches. It will give me and my staff the opportunity to review the situations, but nothing changes. It will be one “An important and balanced match between two teams that are doing very well in the Champions League. Napoli were better than us in the league, we won an important match tonight, but it’s only the first of the last rush that should see us as protagonists.” (HANDLE).

