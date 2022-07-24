A brutal attack, the kind that often occurs near Milan Central Station, took place on Friday evening in Piazza Duca D’Aosta. The episode, filmed by various people with mobile phones, began to run on the web, arousing comments and controversy.

Milan, 17 years old kicked in the Central station: the video of the attack



The incident happened around 8 pm, when the police, called by the Army present on the square, intervened together with 118 for the wounding of a 17-year-old Tunisian, who was first the subject of a robbery and then, with a pull and spring of insults and cross aggressions, of an injury by a drifter who frequents the square and who first hit him from behind and then to the ground, again with kicks in the head and with a bottle. Transported in green code to the emergency room, the injured young man was not seriously injured.

The Lombard governor, Attilio Fontanaattacks: “Hallucinating! There is no more time to waste: Minister Lamorgese, with the mayor and the Democratic Party, stop the hesitation. in support of carabinieri and police “.

“Similar episodes occur regularly at night near the Central Station, but the fact in question happened in broad daylight, in the sunlight, before the terrified and bewildered eyes of tourists and citizens – he commented. Riccardo De Corato, Lombardy regional councilor for security – The images, strong, chilling and bloody, give an idea of ​​the dramatic situation in which the city finds itself. In the same square, a fixed police station is constantly on duty, yet the subjects involved do not care in the least about their presence “.