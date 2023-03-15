© Reuters. A man in front of the entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Claudia Greco



MILAN (Reuters) – Piazza Affari is closing the session heavily down, driven by banks where, after yesterday’s brief rebound, a wave of selling has resumed across Europe in the wake of Credit Suisse, which hit a new all-time low.

The Swiss bank’s lead investor said he would not be able to provide further financial aid, sending the stock tumbling and triggering a new sell-off on stock markets in general.

The letter also dominates on Wall Street, where the big banks are all negative.

Around 16.45 the index retreats by 3.8%, after having lost more than 4%. Volumes of approximately 2.8 billion euros.

Among the featured titles:

The banking index of Piazza Affari falls by 6.5%, the European one by 5.7%. Unicredit (BIT:) loses more than 7%, Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:) 6.4%, Banco Bpm (BIT:) 5.7% and Bper (BIT:) 5.9%. The worst is Mps (BIT:) with a drop of 7.9%.

Asset management is also under pressure with Finecobank (BIT:) down 6.7%, Azimut (BIT:) down 4.2% and Banca Mediolanum (BIT:) a -4,4%.

Sales in the oil sector continue, with the drop by almost 5%. Saipem (BIT:) leave 8% on the ground, Tenaris (BIT:) down 7.5% and Eni (BIT:) down 5%.

Among the few increases Erg (+0.7%) in the wake of the positive 2022 results announced this morning, with profit, debt and dividend indications better than expected.

Moderate positive sign also for Campari (BIT:), Terna (BIT:) from Italgas (BIT:).

Among the minors, Marr beats Marr with a leap of about 6% after the accounts released yesterday. Banca Akros underlines that “the results were slightly below expectations, but the estimates are for a strong recovery of profitability in 2023”.

(Sabina Suzzi, edited by Gianluca Semeraro)