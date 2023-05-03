Milan stock exchange rebounds driven by Unicredit, Mediobanca rises, Lottomatica collapses on debut From Reuters

© Reuters. The Milan Stock Exchange building is seen in central Milan on March 18, 2013.



MILAN (Reuters) – Stock indices continue to rise, outperforming other European markets thanks to the leap in banks following Unicredit results (BIT:).

The context of the stock exchanges remains cautiously awaited. In Asia, the markets of China and Japan were closed for holidays, while on Wall Street futures are currently slightly up after yesterday’s decline on new fears related to the resilience of US regional banks.

Today there is expectation for what the Fed will decide. The estimates are for a rate increase of 25 basis points.

Around 12.40 the index leapt by 1.18% after yesterday it had dropped 1.6%. Volumes still contained around 900 million euros.

Among the featured titles:

Unicredit star of the list with a leap that is reduced to 5% compared to the highs of this morning, rewarded by the results of the first quarter above expectations and by the improvement of the estimates for 2023. According to the analysts of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:), “the strong improvement in results and the increase in the guidance on profitability and capital distribution should raise the consensus, supporting the positive momentum of the stock”.

In the wake, Bper (BIT:), Banco Bpm (BIT:) and Mps (BIT:) also rose with increases of around 3%.

Well collected too Mediobanca (BIT:) up 3.6% after Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone increased his stake to 9.9%, as confirmed by a spokesperson “This move consolidates Caltagirone’s position as Mediobanca’s second largest shareholder, behind holding company Delfin of the Del Vecchio family”, writes Equita, underlining that “it is not clear what Caltagirone’s objective is, but it could be a positioning in view of the October meeting” which will renew the Board.

Oils are still negative after yesterday’s sharp drop following the sharp fall in oil prices on weak Chinese macro data and on expectations of an interest rate hike by the Fed and the ECB this week. Saipem (BIT:) cede l’1,3%, Tenaris (BIT:) down 0.3%, while Eni (BIT:) is down 0.4%.

Very negative debut for Lottomatica which yields around 9% upon return to the stock market with an IPO price set at 9 euros in the low end of the 9-11 euro range, after having reached a minimum of 7.95 euros. A trader notes that the market in this period is not appreciating this type of company, active in the betting world.

On the quarterly front, Stellantis (BIT:) dropped sharply to -1.3% despite the announcement of higher-than-expected revenues. The market’s attention is directed to the call in the afternoon with analysts focused “on management’s comments on the evolution of the price scenario and potential actions to increase efficiencies”, Intesa Sanpaolo analysts write in the daily.

Tim (BIT:) also falls again, down by 2.1% while awaiting the results next week and tomorrow’s board of directors on offers for the network.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Claudia Cristoferi)