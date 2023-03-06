© Reuters. A woman in front of the entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo



MILAN (Reuters) – Consolidation session in Piazza Affari on the first day of the week. The tone on the stock markets remains positive also supported by the bullish trend of Wall Street with Treasury yields in retracement in view of the testimony of the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell tomorrow and data on US employment during the week which could give indications on the trajectory of interest rates.

Investor optimism is also supported by statements from China which said it was confident of reaching its growth target for 2023 thanks to the recovery in consumption, after Parliament set a modest target of around +5%. for the second largest economy in the world.

Around 16.20 the Milanese index marks a rise of 0.3%. Volumes of 1.3 billion euro.

Among the featured titles:

Ordinary TIMs and savings are picking up, with increases of around 3%, after Cdp yesterday formalized the presentation of a non-binding offer jointly with Macquarie – an alternative to that of Kkr – for the purchase of Tim’s NetCo (BIT: ), which will include the infrastructure network and the stake in Sparkle. “The two offers on the table help reinforce the positive sentiment on the stock and the market appreciates when two offers compete,” notes a trader.

After the stop last Friday, the banks are back on the rise with the big names INTESA SANPAOLO (BIT:) and UNICREDIT (BIT:) up by 0.6% and 1.6% respectively. Strong BPER (BIT:) and BANCO BPM (BIT:) up around 2%, while MPS (BIT:) is sold down by 1%.

PIAGGIO also collected (+3%) on the wave of the record 2022 results announced in early March with a broker who also cites the rise in registrations of two and three-wheeled mopeds in India by 15% and 81% respectively February, according to the FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations).

Realizations on AMPLIFON (-2.3%) after the recent equity rally.

SAIPEM (BIT:) also retraced with a 1.7% decline after recent hikes.

Well collected out of the basket LAZIO (BIT:) which rises by 2.9% after the victory against the leaders Napoli and the third place in the standings, while JUVE slips (-1.1%) defeated by Roma.

Snatches MONDO TV with a leap of 8.7%

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Andrea Mandalà)