Milan stock market down, changes direction after Pmi data, down Nexi, Stellantis, good Tim Da Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Piazza Affari rebounded from slight gains in the start, along with the rest of Europe, after weak European data on manufacturing activity in July reinvigorated fears over risks to the economy stemming from rate hikes , encouraging profit taking.

The euro zone PMI contracted to 42.7 last month, its lowest since May 2020.

A notable weakness was recorded in Germany, where the stock index led the declines of the other European stock indexes, reduced by the new peaks.

The Milan stock exchange closed July, the second consecutive positive month, with an overall rise of 5% to new highs since 2008.

Around 11.45, while futures on Wall Street indices point to a negative start, the Ftse Mib lost 1% on the lows of the session. Reduced trades, affected by a summer trading climate, amounting to just over 900 million euros.

Among the featured titles:

Black day for Nexi (BIT:), at the bottom of the main list of Piazza Affari with a drop of 5.4% and intense volumes, after the quarterly results, in line with market expectations, and the confirmation of the guidance disappointed who expected some positive surprise.

After the initial increases, the realizations on banks are triggered yesterday rewarded for the positive results of the European stress tests Unicredit (BIT:) CRDI.MI> and Banco Bpm (BIT:) lose about 1%, Bper (BIT:) the 1.7%, Mps (BIT:) 2.6%.

Banca Mediolanum (BIT:) also lost 2% as the bank released its second quarter results.

Declines pronounced in the automotive sector with Stellantis (BIT:) losing 2.8% on the day of the July registrations data, expected around 18.00

Among the few positive points Telecom Italia (BIT:) stands out, despite reducing earnings to 1.2%, supported by the results beyond expectations of the subsidiary Tim Brasil.

(Andrea Mandalà, edited by Stefano Bernabei)

