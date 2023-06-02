Home » Milan stock market up with Europe, thin exchanges, good oil From Reuters
© Reuters. A woman passes in front of the Milan Stock Exchange. February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Piazza Affari was positive at the end of the morning, in line with other European stock exchanges, in a session marked by reduced trading due to the long weekend that opens with the Republic Day.

Futures on US indices also rose, helped by the final go-ahead from Congress to the agreement on the sovereign debt ceiling and by signs of a possible pause in the cycle of rate hikes adopted by the Fed. Attention is now focused on the monthly figure on the occupied USA, arriving in the early afternoon.

Around 12 o’clock, sales rose by about 1% with volumes of less than 500 million euros.

Among the featured titles:

In light of the entire energy sector in the wake of the rise in prices after the agreement on the debt ceiling in the United States has averted the risk of default in the largest consumer of oil in the world. Eni (BIT:) +2%, Tenaris (BIT:) +3,1%, Saipem (BIT:) +4,3%.

Neglecting the banks, slightly up on average in Italy against more rounded progress in Europe. Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:) rises by 0.7%, Unicredit (BIT:) loses 0.2%.

The automotive sector did well with Stellantis (BIT:) and Pirelli (BIT:) up by more than 2%.

Sale Moncler (BIT:) (+2.8%) among all positive luxury stocks.

The shares of MFE MediaForEurope rose after Ppf announced the increase of the stake in the German media group ProSiebenSat.1 to 15% in shares and financial instruments.

See also  Attacked in the street by a dog, two little boys taken by bites

Good Autogrill now close to delisting.

(Claudia Cristoferi, edited by Sabina Suzzi)

