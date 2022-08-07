Home News Milan, the garrison demanding justice for Alika: “Nobody intervened. We are here to say enough”
Milan, the garrison demanding justice for Alika: “Nobody intervened. We are here to say enough”

Milan, the garrison demanding justice for Alika: "Nobody intervened. We are here to say enough"

Also in Milan, in front of the Central Station, a group of participants organized the ‘Justice for Alika’ garrison: It is the ‘human’ written organized not to forget the 39-year-old Nigerian street vendor killed on July 29 in the street, in Civitanova Marche, from 32 year old Filippo Ferlazzo from Salerno. The demonstrators wore bibs with letters to form the writing asking, in fact, justice for Alika.

01:31

