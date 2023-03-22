news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 21 – During today’s control room on the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics, “a good proposal emerged brought forward by the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan to have speed skating tests on ice at the Fair in Milan”. This was announced by the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana during his speech this afternoon in the Chamber.

“Very soon – added Fontana – it will be compared with other proposals but this is the only one at no cost to the public” and therefore “I think it will be an optimal proposal that will allow Lombardy and Milan to have an additional important space for this part of Games in our city”.

The control room for the works and interventions relating to the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games has however left two options on the table: the Fiera di Rho, and the Turin Oval. “On March 29th – the government announced – the Foundation’s proposal evaluated with a comparative framework will be brought to the IOC, while the final decision is set for April 18th”. (HANDLE).