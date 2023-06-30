Milan’s prosecutors appeal against the children of women’s couples – Lombardy

With a 2019 ruling, the Constitutional Court “reaffirmed the principle according to which ‘at present’ in our legal system it is ‘excluded that parents of a child can be two people of the same sex'”. The complaint of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to the Court of Appeal against the decrees of the Civil Court which, six days ago, in fact deemed valid the transcripts of the recognitions of the children of three couples of women is based on this jurisprudence and on other verdicts of the Cassation , born with assisted procreation carried out abroad.

On 23 June, the eighth civil section had established, with regard to a couple of men, that surrogacy is prohibited in the legal system and that for this reason the transcription in Italy of the foreign birth certificate, which also bears the name of the “intentional” parent other than the “biological” one, should be cancelled. While he had decided that the recognitions in the registry office of the children of women’s couples, born with assisted procreation, remain valid, they cannot be canceled by the judges, but if anything through a procedure reserved for a few legitimated subjects, which does not include the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Now the prosecutor Rossana Guareschi, with the supervision of the deputy Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Marcello Viola who signed the deed, has formulated the appeal on the cases of the three rainbow couples, insisting that the judges “correct” those recognition acts of minors, in the parts in which, in addition to the biological mother, the “intentional” mother is also indicated.

In the three decrees, the judges of first instance had clarified that the registry office of the Municipality of Milan could “refuse to accept a declaration of recognition of the child, but once the declaration has been accepted, even if out of complacency, by mistake or in violation of law, and has been noted at the bottom of the minor’s birth certificate, the recognition made cannot be contested”. According to the Court, only a special procedure can be used to cancel them, i.e. “the model of protection that our legal system provides for the removal of the status of child”. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, however, in a three-page deed refers to the “unique principles dictated, starting from 2019 by the constitutional and legitimacy jurisprudence”. The Cassation, for example, with a 2020 verdict “reiterated” that the “name of the intentional mother next to that of the biological mother cannot be inserted in the birth certificate” of a minor born in Italy previously given his consent to the practice of medically assisted procreation performed abroad, since the Italian legal system prohibits the use of this reproductive technique for persons of the same sex”.

And the Consulta “excluded the existence of a right to parenthood for same-sex couples”. And again the Supreme Court in 2022: “the act of civil status, which also indicates the intentional mother, is different from the situation as it is according to the provisions of the current regulations”. Among other things, the prosecutors also cite a recent ruling by the Milanese Court of Appeal in which it is noted, however, that “the legislation in force” on the children of same-parent couples “presents gaps in protection which would require interventions in the interests of minors timely”. There will therefore be a second degree with the couples’ lawyers ready to give battle, after the exultation for the verdicts of the Court. “The parenting of a minor, according to the principles of our legal system, cannot be canceled with a clean slate”, said the lawyer Michele Giarratano. While it is probable that the two men, who have had their son’s birth certificate canceled, will not appeal, but will choose the path of “adoption in special cases”.