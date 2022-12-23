(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Mild and asymptomatic can apply for centralized isolation Beijing hot pot restaurant ushers in a small peak of consumption

China News Agency, Beijing, December 22 (Reporter Li Chun) Recently, various parts of China have further implemented the “New Ten” prevention and control measures. Consumption.

Mild and asymptomatic patients can apply for centralized isolation

What should I do if the positive infection does not have the conditions for home isolation and is worried about infecting family members? The “New Ten Measures” clearly state that asymptomatic infected persons and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation are generally subject to home isolation, or they may voluntarily choose centralized isolation for treatment.

Recently, some places have provided centralized isolation services for people who cannot be observed and treated at home, and hotels in many places have stated that they can receive positive guests.

According to Hangzhou’s press conference on epidemic prevention and control work on the 21st, considering the need to voluntarily apply for centralized isolation and treatment, Hangzhou City issued No. 1808 “Work Reminder Sheet” on December 16, requiring all districts, counties (cities) According to 20% of the total reserve tasks, a batch of “health homes” will be reserved for the admission and treatment of voluntary applications for centralized isolation. At present, the city has reserved 75 points and 16,030 isolation rooms.

On the 21st, the WeChat public account “Salt Lake Publishing” issued an article stating that the Taoyuan Hotel was remodeled in Yanhu District, Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province, equipped with medical staff, and implemented standardized management. In accordance with the principle of individual voluntariness, the “Positive Isolation Care Package” is launched for local residents to provide isolation services for people who have difficulties in home isolation. Those who become seriously ill during the isolation period will be transferred to designated hospitals for treatment in a timely manner.

According to media reports, many hotels in Shanghai have stated that they can accept positive guests. It is recommended to inform the front desk of the actual situation in advance before check-in, so that the hotel can provide contactless services as much as possible. The hotel does not provide room cleaning service during the stay, and the food will be delivered to the door of the room by staff or robots.

Data map: Some citizens enjoy dinner at the restaurant of “Guijie” in Dongzhimen Inner Street, Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Hou Yu

Accelerate the resumption of work and production

Recently, many places across the country have introduced a series of measures to accelerate the resumption of work and production. For example, Beijing has canceled, adjusted and optimized more than 100 policies and measures such as attendance rate, cross-district commuting, nucleic acid testing and inspection.

According to media reports, Beijing has recently continued to promote the resumption of work and production, and the traffic passenger flow has gradually recovered. According to data from the Beijing Rail Transit Command Center, during the morning peak on December 19 (Monday), the passenger flow of Beijing Rail Transit increased significantly. From 7 am to 9 am, the inbound volume increased by 23.7% compared with the same period last week. According to the data of Beijing Subway Corporation, the total passenger volume of all lines under its jurisdiction on December 19 increased by 28.9% compared with the same period last week.

Chongqing City has also introduced 16 financial service measures involving key industries, including: comprehensive support for the resumption of work and production in various industries, comprehensive support for boosting consumption, promoting a positive cycle of production and consumption, fully implementing bailout requirements, and comprehensively strengthening mechanism guarantees, etc. , to help enterprises resume work and production.

Recently, Lanzhou City has formulated several measures to help enterprises bail out and stimulate the vitality of market players, including catering, retail, tourism, civil aviation, highway, waterway and railway transportation, and five extremely poor industries, as well as those severely affected by the epidemic and in line with the national industrial policy orientation. Enterprises in other extremely impoverished industries implement staged deferment of work-related injury and unemployment insurance premiums until April 30, 2023.

Beijing hot pot restaurant reproduces the scene of waiting in line

According to the press conference on Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control work on December 19, Beijing canceled the negative nucleic acid certificate inspection of the resumption of work and production sites that were not required by the “New Ten Articles”, and resumed dine-in. Many shopping malls and business districts in Beijing, such as China World Mall, Xidan Joy City, and Blue Harbor, have also recently stated that dine-in food will no longer require the 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate of customers.

On the afternoon of the 21st, a reporter from China News Agency came to Parkview Green Fangcao Shopping Center in Chaoyang District, Beijing, and saw that some restaurants in the mall were operating normally. In the meantime, the reporter walked into a coffee shop on the second floor and a restaurant on the second basement floor, but none of them were tested for negative nucleic acid certificates. The number of customers in the mall that day was not too many. There were nearly 10 tables in the coffee shop eating at the same time, but between 5:30 and 6:30 in the evening, there were no other customers in the restaurant where the reporter ate.

According to another media report, there are hot pot restaurants in Beijing that have reproduced the scene of waiting in line. The relevant person in charge of Xiabu Group said in an interview that since December 16, the North China market of Xiabu Group has ushered in the first small consumption peak of dine-in resumption, and the passenger flow of some restaurants has picked up rapidly, recreating the scene of waiting in line. Among them, the restaurant customer flow in Beijing Chaoyang Joy City, ENN Shopping Center, Shijingshan Wanda and other community business districts has recovered rapidly.

The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that the recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority, and relevant deployments have also been carried out in many places. For example, Jiangsu recently launched the “2022 Jiangsu New Consumption · Winter Shopping Festival” campaign, which will issue more than 250 million yuan (RMB, the same below) of consumption boost coupons and digital RMB red envelopes; Fujian will arrange 200 million yuan to support the issuance of consumer coupons in various places; Shenzhen Nanshan The district will issue another 200 million yuan of consumer coupons to try to stimulate market consumption.