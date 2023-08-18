Milei meets with representatives of the IMF to exchange economic perspectives

Javier Milei, in a photo from November 2021.

A team of International Monetary Fund (IMF) met this Friday virtually with the candidate with the most votes in last Sunday’s primaries in Argentina, Javier Mileyto exchange views on the current economic prospects of the Latin American country.

Through a statement, the IMF explained that the director of the Western Hemisphere of the IMF, Rodrigo Valdesas well as other members of the institution and the candidate’s team, a political phenomenon of the anti-system right in Argentina.

“The discussion was an opportunity to exchange views on Argentina’s current economic prospects and understand its economic policy priorities”the organization stated.

The meeting, explained the IMF, is part of the Fund’s regular and routine contacts with “a wide range of political and economic referents”, including those who have programs with the institution, to “understand their points of view and opinions on the objectives general and key program policies.

Last Tuesday the IMF already confirmed that it had contacted Milei after learning the results of the first round of elections that took place on Sunday, as part of the same “regular” meetings with “political and economic leaders.”

On Monday, the IMF issued a statement in which it stressed that it values ​​the measures taken so far by Argentina and recalled that the latest revision of the agreement with this country must be approved by the board of directors on August 23.

“We value the recent policy actions of the authorities and the commitment to safeguard stability, rebuild reserves and strengthen fiscal order”pointed out the IMF spokeswoman, Julie Kozackin a brief statement.

The statement came shortly after the Bank of Argentina decided to devalue the peso by 22% on Monday at the official wholesale exchange rate.

Argentina and the IMF signed in 2022 an agreement to refinance the debt contracted in 2018 during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), an agreement that is subject to the continuous implementation of the agreed policy actions and their reviews every several months.

On August 23, the IMF Executive Board is scheduled to meet to “approve the agreed disbursements” of 7.5 billion dollars and thus seal the last requirement for the approval of this review.

With 30.28% of the votes, Javier Milei, leader of Freedom Advances, prevailed in the elections on Sunday. The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massawho has been in charge of negotiating with the IMF, was the second most voted candidate with 21.22%.

After his victory, Milei already referred to the IMF on Monday and in a telephone interview said that the institution “should not have problems with the program” that he defends, which contemplates “a much deeper fiscal adjustment than the one they propose.” EFE (I)

