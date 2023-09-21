Milei | The EC Republic

Fernando López Milan

Quito, Ecuador

Why did more than 350 million people watch the interview that conservative journalist Tucker Carlson did last week with Javier Milei? Why do women and the poor, the supposed beneficiaries of the policies of the governments led by the Argentine left, support a libertarian who speaks evil of the left and feminism? Why do young people raised under the principles of gender ideology and the standards of political correctness follow it? Why, as Milei himself pointed out, is being a rebel now being a liberal or, even more so, a libertarian?

Out of boredom. Because the political and economic elites of Argentina (and not only Argentina) talk about the people, but ignore them. Because they ignore their needs and impose policies and even ways of life that have nothing to do with their reality and everything to do with political and intellectual fashions. Because every extreme engenders its own opposite: another extreme. And it’s time. And it has already been abused too much.

No, the left has not liberated Argentines, or anyone, and even less gender ideology. Rather, they have subjected them to the terrorism of customs, and have created norms and institutions of totalitarian intent, which, sowing distrust and replacing the presumption of innocence with that of guilt, have broken social ties and increasingly separated people. men from women.

Does any activist from the left or extreme feminism vindicate Bukele? Certainly none. However, the use of denunciation as a means of revenge and settling scores in El Salvador, an effect of Bukele’s citizen security policies, is also an effect of gender policies and their institutions, although seen in the guise of a complaint. formal against a man who, by being denounced by a woman, is already guilty.

The common people, the Argentines who face unarmed unstoppable inflation, abhor their political and intellectual elites: those dictators, those parasites, those hypocrites who claim to fight against the establishment, when the establishment is made up of them. They, Milei’s godparents.

I am not going to talk about libertarianism now. I just want to make a call for attention: when the political and intellectual elites persist in their arrogance and live locked in their ivory towers, the one who maintains the opposite of what they maintain, who defends the opposite of what they defend, and who, Armed with a whip, he shows himself willing to whip them and expel them from their palaces, he receives the favor of the people.

