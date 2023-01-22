In the last days of December 2022 the presenter Milena López suffered one of the most stressful days of her lifethis as a consequence of the so-called apartamenteros, who entered his house in Bogotá to take all valuable belongings.

In the night between December 22 and 23 The presenter was with her husband at their residence in the capital of the country, at dawn three thieves besieged them and entered the property alerting the pets of the former presenter of “Muy Buenos Días”, for which they were alerted, the couple he wakes up and sees the men entering his room.

The presenter spoke for the first time about the event with the “I know everything” program, there she narrated what happened, giving details that she even thought she would die when she saw the armed men who threatened her husband and her with knives. When she entered, they gagged and bound her husband’s hands and feet, then they took her through the rooms of the house to deliver the most valuable belongings, including jewelry, cash, and a computer.

López said that the men entered by cutting one of the bars of her house and later entered through a small window of her home, they were also looking for more money, however, the presenter said that adding up all the material that the criminals stole, they would be talking around of some 40 to 50 million pesos in belongings.

After the traumatic event, the couple has had insomnia problems, so they have resorted to homeopathic medicines in order to be able to fall asleep, in addition, the model also assured that together with her partner they live in constant alert for the people who approach to your residence if they show any suspicious movement.

The presenter said that the authorities are advancing with the pertinent investigations to find the thieves, so they already have the videos from the security cameras of the site where the criminals are being identified.