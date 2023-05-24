Milena Mayorga welcomes Fold App

El Salvador’s ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, welcomed Fold App, after the app announced that it would expand and open offices in El Salvador.

«Welcome to El Salvador, Fold App! The Digital Assets Law made their arrival possible, “said the diplomat on her social networks.

Fold is an application with which you can make multiple bitcoin transactions; The arrival of this app was facilitated by the Digital Assets Law, with which multiple technology companies seek to invest in El Salvador.