The American singer Miley Cyrus presented “Flowers”, a song full of self-love and revenge towards her ex, the actor Liam Hemsworth, much more subtle and less angry than Shakira’s.

“I didn’t want to leave you, I didn’t want to lie, I started to cry but then I remembered. I can buy myself flowers,” Cyrus sings in the song whose release date coincided with Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

With the premiere of “Flowers”, Cyrus has officially launched her new album “Endless Summer Vacation”, whose preview heralded the singer’s “strongest and most confident” version and which promises to have her most intimate reflections on her path to personal healing. .

Although two years have passed since Cyrus divorced Hemsworth, the suspicion that the “Hannah Montana” actress wanted to send the actor a message with that theme was generated when the singer chose the day of her ex’s birthday to make the launching.

In addition, once the song was published, her fans dedicated themselves to looking for possible references that Cyrus could have made about the fickle relationship of a decade – a short marriage after a long courtship – that she had with Hemsworth, and one of the most obvious is his reversal of the refrain from the song “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars.

The original theme talks about the mistakes that a man made in a relationship and his regrets after the breakup, and was, according to the singer’s followers, supposedly dedicated by Hemsworth to Cyrus in the past and one of the songs that played on the day of the wedding of both

With “Flowers”, Cyrus takes responsibility for her own happiness: “I can love myself better than you can”, while acknowledging how hard it was for her to see the home she sought to build “burn”.

The song comes after Shakira exploded the networks with the song “BZRP Music Session #53”, her revenge against the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and his new partner, the Spanish Clara Chía.

Without mincing words, Shakira recounted her intimacies, which were already known worldwide, such as the legal problems she faces with the Spanish Treasury and Piqué’s infidelity.

Although this is not the first time that Shakira sings the problems she faced in the relationship, until then the Colombian had been less explicit and had handled more subtle references in her videos and lyrics in the songs “Monotonía” and “Te felicito”.

Both “BZRP Music Session #53” and “Flowers” have brought a wave of polarized comments on social networks, but the conclusion of both could be defined by Shakira’s phrase in her song: “Women no longer cry, women bill “Well, that’s what they’re both doing with their breakups.

EFE

