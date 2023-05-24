Military academy student in Yopal was attacked by a dog – news

With the purpose of providing the security agencies with the necessary tools to provide a better service to the community every day, the mayor of Orocué, Monchy Yobany Moreno Gualdrón, delivered 5 motorcycles to the National Army and 3 to the National Navy, in the name of the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

The Orocueceño president pointed out that with these endowment vehicles for the Armed Forces he seeks to reinforce security in his municipality, so that the community, especially in rural areas, have a greater presence of the uniformed when required.

On behalf of the National Army, Major Mauricio Barbosa Cuervo was present, while the Commander of the Eastern Fluvial Post, Lieutenant Julio Hernán Sandoval Garcés, on behalf of their institutions, ratified their commitment to continue working for security. and progress of this important municipality.

Also accompanying the protocol act of delivery of the vehicles were the deputy commander of the Police Station, Mayor Samir Herrera Sivo and the Municipal Ombudsman Fernando Rondón Churión.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

