Military alliance discusses air defense with Ukraine

The military alliance announced on Thursday a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council for next week.

Ukraine’s demands for faster delivery of ammunition supplies are likely to be on the agenda of the special diplomatic session. The leadership in Kiev had repeatedly called on NATO countries to accelerate the delivery of anti-aircraft weapons, combat drones and long-range weapons. In particular, Ukraine is demanding new deliveries of Patriot defense systems from the USA. However, parts of the Republicans there are blocking the further military aid announced by President Joe Biden in Congress.

1000 new Patriot missiles

Patriot is used to combat larger targets in the air such as aircraft, drones, missiles and cruise missiles and, according to Ukrainian military information, also shoots down Russian hypersonic missiles. The NATO countries announced on Wednesday that they would purchase up to 1,000 new Patriot missiles through their joint procurement agency.

