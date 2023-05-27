Military Analysis: Bakhmut fallen – Russians invade Russia

The “Russian Volunteer Corps” emerged in March claiming to have entered Russia in the Bryansk border region for the first time. It is led by Denis Nikitin (actually Kapustin), a well-known figure in the hooligan and far-right scene. According to the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Kapustin, who was born in Russia, had lived in North Rhine-Westphalia for almost 20 years, but his residence permit expired in 2019. According to this, he has been living in Ukraine since 2019. Russia classifies him as a “terrorist”. At the beginning of the war, Kapustin called on his channel in the online service Telegram in German and English to come to Ukraine to fight alongside Kiev, according to the 2022 report for the protection of the constitution.

The founder of the right-wing extremist martial arts brand “White Rex” had already appeared in the authority’s reports in previous years with his label as an organizer of martial arts events: With “White Rex” he was “active throughout Europe” and had “significantly contributed to to professionalize the right-wing extremist martial arts scene,” writes the North Rhine-Westphalian authority around 2019. Kapustin also led martial arts training in Germany and other European countries.