Military Council in Niger: Thwarting the escape attempt of ousted President Bazoum

Niger’s military junta said it thwarted an escape attempt by ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained by the army since a coup he carried out on July 26, despite international calls for his release.

The transitional authorities said that Bazoum and his family, with the help of accomplices from the security forces, planned to drive a vehicle to the outskirts of the capital, Niamey, and then board a helicopter that would take them to neighboring Nigeria.

A military spokesman said on national television, “The strong reaction of the defense and security forces contributed to thwarting this plan to destabilize our country.”

Reuters was unable to confirm the story or contact Bazoum, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Niger’s coup is one of five coups that swept the western African Sahel region within three years.

Like the elected presidents of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, Bazoum was ousted partly due to growing instability due to an Islamist insurgency that killed thousands in the region, which the army said it would be able to contain better than any civilian government.

