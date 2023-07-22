Military Engineers advance in the construction of two bridges in Quetame

Last Friday, July 21, the president Gustavo Petro was visiting the area affected by the avalanche in the municipality of Quetame, thus monitoring possible solutions to restore communication in the area.

For this reason, Soldiers from the Fifth Division of the National Army began construction work in the affected territory, to start the construction of one of the two Acrow military bridges, which will greatly benefit both the families of the village and the Colombians who transit through the area towards the plains.

According to the report issued by the Military Forces, “The Soldiers of the Fifth Division of the National Army, through the Thirteenth Brigade, have been working since the first moment the emergency occurred in the town of Naranjal, Quetame municipality, Cundinamarca, making available to the affected communities all the capabilities available to the Force, mainly those of our military engineers, who since July 21 have been working on the installation of the first of two Acrow military-type bridges, which will help mobility ” reads the statement.

It is worth mentioning that these bridges were transported from the Tolemaida Military Base, with the support of the special units of the Engineers Command, in addition these They measure 54.87 meters and it is estimated that their construction may take around two or three weeks.

It is expected that with the construction of the bridges, the national highway that connects the center of the country with the East will be significantly improved. The National Army will corroborate once again the commitment to be managers and guarantors of development, giving way to the construction of the military bridge in Quetame.