Military Forces on alert against possible attacks by the ELN and FARC dissidents

The commander of the Military Forces, General Helder Giraldo, issued an alert to the troops due to a possible escalation of attacks by the FARC and ELN Dissidents during the year-end period.

The attacks on the Boquerón and Pipiral tollbooths in Cundinamarca, as well as in Ocoa in Meta, have been attributed to residual armed groups, who have claimed responsibility for these acts through pamphlets. In parallel, the ELN has issued statements warning of its intention to attack the public force with the aim of undermining its legitimacy in areas of confrontation with other armed groups.

General Giraldo highlighted the need to raise alert levels, especially during the period of end of year break, when many people and their families travel along national roads. Additionally, he warned about the intention of the Second Marquetalia to carry out impact actions against the country’s critical infrastructure, including military units, bridges, electrical networks, ports, airports and tolls, considered particularly vulnerable points.

An additional concern is the stated intention of the Second Marquetalia to take control of the center of the country, with a particular focus on the road connecting the eastern plains, a region vital to Bogotá’s food supply.

“These cowardly acts have been vindicated through pamphlets attributed to this residual armed group. On the other hand, we have received communications from the ELN in which they warn of their intention to attack the public force, with the aim of undermining the legitimacy of our forces in the areas of confrontation with other organized armed groups,” said the General. Helder Giraldo.

