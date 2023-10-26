Military found a mass grave south of Esmeraldas

The uniformed officers found two mutilated human corpses and bones in the El Coral sector.

The military discovered a mass grave on October 25 south of the city of Emeralds. The uniformed officers found two mutilated human corpses and bones in the sector The coral.

Emeralds This October 25th went through a violent day: two individuals were murdered, one of them on the boardwalk of The Palmsand five cars were burned.

A taxi was burned on October 25 on a busy road in the city of Esmeraldas.

These crimes caused more police and soldiers to take to the streets and carry out operations. One of them occurred in the aforementioned area, where approximately 260 families live. The mass grave was located about 20 meters from the town.

The uniformed officers took the mutilated corpses to the morgue.

Additionally, the public forces carried out raids in the sector and detained six men, who had in their hands a pistol, three feeders, two bars of explogel (a type of dynamite) and a kilo of drugs.

In Emeralds has been in force for more than a year Joint Task Force (FTC), made up of police and military, who want to stop violent events in that jurisdiction, however, the crimes have not stopped.

After the recent crimes, the governor Frickson Erazo indicated that the city of Emeralds It is militarized and announced that it had requested more uniformed personnel.

Military protects the city of Esmeraldas.

