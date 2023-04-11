Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy confirmed the capture of a dangerous member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) in San Miguel. The gang member was identified as Andrés Rigoberto Fuentes Arbaiza, known in the gang by the alias Snayder. “This homeboy from the MS13 could not hide his belonging to said criminal organization, […]

The post Military located Snayder, a dangerous gang member who was hiding in San Miguel appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

