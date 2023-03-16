The General Assembly of the Arab Federation for Military Sports will meet in its 37th session in Marrakech, during the period from 12 to 17 March.

Colonel Major El Moati Moukan, Head of the General Directorate of Military Sports in the Kingdom of Morocco, was elected as a member of the Executive Office of the Arab Federation of Military Sports; Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Moustassan Abdel Aziz was chosen to represent Morocco in the Technical Committee.

During the opening session of this conference, Tariq Abdel Salam, Secretary of the Arab Union for Military Sports, awarded the Golden Order of Merit to General Fouad Akki, Infantry Inspector of the Royal Armed Forces, and General Abdel Karim Al-Najjar, Deputy Chief of the Third Office of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces. As for the Silver Order of Merit, it was awarded to Colonel Major Abdelhak Al-Fada, Commander of the Military Garrison of Marrakech, and Colonel Major Al-Maati Moukan, Head of the General Directorate of Military Sports of the Moroccan Armed Forces, and Head of the Moroccan Delegation to the Arab Federation of Military Sports.

The military officials representing the Arab countries, at this conference, unanimously agreed on the importance of sport because it is a powerful means of bringing together peoples, states and societies, because of the values ​​it carries of love, peace and brotherhood, which constitute human denominators that enrich coexistence, in a world that needs security, stability and peace, and an end to all The factors that tear countries apart, such as hatred and grudges, give an example of what the World Cup, which was organized in Qatar, brought together the football fans who flocked to this country from all sides.

In his speech on the occasion of the opening session of the General Assembly of the Arab Union for Military Sports, Colonel Major and the head of the General Directorate of Military Sports, Maati Moukan, explained that “this meeting, which is organized in Marrakech Al-Hamra, is nothing but the result of a collective effort by all members of the Organizing Committee, which was initiated Since November 2021, the date of the high approval of His Majesty, the Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, to host this great event.” Who held this meeting?

On this occasion, Colonel Major himself thanked the Secretary-General of the Arab Union for Military Sports, who has been constantly keeping pace with the preparations for this gathering, stating: “We were in constant contact”; He also thanked Colonel Major, Commander of the Military Garrison of Marrakech, and the Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region, for the valuable support in organizing and managing this event, and renewed the welcome of the Royal Armed Forces “to all our Arab brothers,” wishing them “an auspicious stay in your second country, Morocco, always guided With the slogan of the Arab Union for Military Sports, ‘Brotherhood through sports‘.

Al-Moati Mukan explained, in a statement to Hespress, that “this conference, which is attended by 13 Arab countries, will discuss several topics during its meetings, including reviewing the previous records that took place in the countries of Kuwait and Qatar, and discussing the recommendations of the Executive Office regarding the work of the committees, such as the Technical Committee.” informational and technical aspects, holding elections, reviewing the next year’s programs in terms of tournaments, seminars and courses, amending and reviving the articles of association of the federation, and determining the date and location of the general assembly to be held in the future.

As for Tariq Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Arab Union for Military Sports, he expressed his happiness on the occasion of the Kingdom of Morocco hosting the meetings of the General Assembly (37), the Executive Office (57), and the committees, and on behalf of the League of Arab States extended his sincere thanks, appreciation and gratitude to King Mohammed VI, the Supreme Commander. and the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, “for his high patronage of this meeting of ours,” and he also thanked the Royal Armed Forces for their “warmth, good reception, and generous hospitality.”

The same official stressed, during his speech, that “the military administration of the League of Arab States spares no effort to prepare, prepare and follow up on the various activities and programs of the federation.” In the field of military sports during the past period, and your future aspirations for the advancement of the federation, which confirms the importance of military sports activity among the ranks of our Arab armed forces, and raising the technical level of our heroes in local and international meetings, in order to consolidate the motto of the federation ‘brotherhood through sports‘.

In his speech read out at the opening session, on behalf of the family of the Arab Federation for Military Sports, the President of the Arab Federation for Military Sports raised “the highest thanks and appreciation to King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, under whose high patronage the Kingdom of Morocco hosts meetings The General Assembly (37) and the Executive Office 57, and its auxiliary committees of the Arab Union for Military Sports”; He also extended his “thanks and appreciation to the Royal Armed Forces for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to all participating delegations,” while praising “the generous stances of the Kingdom of Morocco in support of the Union’s activities and programs for the advancement of joint Arab action and Arab military sports.”

On behalf of the Royal Armed Forces, General Fouad Akki, Infantry Inspector of the Royal Armed Forces, welcomed the guests of the General Assembly (37) of the Arab Military Sports Federation, “on the land of the hospitable Kingdom of Morocco, on the occasion of an event that constitutes a title of great pride and honor for the Royal Armed Forces,” noting that this The important Arab demonstration “received the supreme approval of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, which translates the royal will to consolidate the approach of the integration approach, within the framework of the fraternal relations that bind the Kingdom of Morocco with its Arab brothers.”

And the same military official continued: “When we talk about sports, we cannot hide the fact that it has constituted throughout history an incentive for exchange and consolidation of friendship, rapprochement and cooperation between nations, and we believe in this noble and civilized perspective. To give a new dynamism to the works and prospects of the Arab Federation for Military Sports,” stressing “the strong adherence of the Royal Armed Forces to the basic principles of this federation, and its continuation to play an active and vital role for the sake of its highness and strength.” Sport is within the ranks and institutions of the armed forces of the Arab countries, respecting the bonds of friendship and the ethics of dialogue, solidarity and cooperation.

It is noteworthy that the Arab Federation for Military Sports is an Arab institution consisting of the armed forces of the member states of the League of Arab States, and it was established by a decision of the Council of this League, and its articles of association were approved by Resolution No.

The federation works to develop sports in the Arab armed forces, raise their technical and scientific level, organize courses, tournaments and sports activities between the military sports teams of the Arab armed forces, develop curricula for raising physical fitness and work to transfer training experiences in the field of raising physical efficiency through seminars, research and training courses. and consolidating the spirit of solidarity and cooperation among Member States in the field of technical and financial assistance and exchanging experiences in the context of military sports activities; It also seeks to coordinate positions in regional and international military sports conferences and events, with the continental military bodies and organizations and the International Council for Military Sports, and to encourage member states of the federation to organize the largest possible number of courses, tournaments, seminars and meetings, to achieve the slogan “brotherhood through sports”, and work to combat Doping as fraud and in violation of international laws and norms.

The bodies of the Arab Union for Military Sports consist of the General Assembly, the Executive Office, the Arab Fund for Military Sports, the General Secretariat, the Arab Peace and Security Council, the main technical committee, and the specialized and subcommittees formed by the federation, in addition to the media committee and the scientific committee.