Home » Military operation against the Clan del Golfo left three dead and 12 captured
News

Military operation against the Clan del Golfo left three dead and 12 captured

by admin
Military operation against the Clan del Golfo left three dead and 12 captured

The National Army carried out an important operation against the Clan del Golfo, which left a balance of three presumed members killed, twelve captured and six who voluntarily submitted. The operation took place in the departments of Antioquia, Córdoba and Chocó, in an offensive called “Plan Ayacucho”, according to military sources on Tuesday.

The first action was carried out in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Ituango, in Antioquia, where the armed forces killed three alleged members of the Clan del Golfo during the operation. In addition, another individual was captured. During the operation, four rifles were confiscated and a significant amount of war material was seized.

In another military action in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Frontino, also in Antioquia, another capture was made. Meanwhile, the troops of the Fourteenth Brigade deployed to the rural area of ​​the town of Vegachí, where they managed to capture four possible members of the Clan del Golfo.

In Turbo, Antioquia, soldiers from the 17th Brigade detained a man accused of coordinating drug movements of the Clan del Golfo inside and outside the country in that region.

In addition, in Cienaga de Oro, department of Córdoba, two alleged members of the Javier Yepes Cantero substructure were arrested, who would be part of a group of hitmen from the Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).

Finally, in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Alto Baudó, in Chocó, three more alleged members of the Clan del Golfo were captured. Likewise, in the municipalities of Carmen del Darién, Riosucio and Quibdó, also in Chocó, three men from the Clan del Golfo turned themselves in to the authorities.

See also  Gentiloni: "On Pnrr open to changes on investments, but on inflexible reforms"

With these latest deliveries, the Army reported that there are now 23 members of this organized armed group who have submitted to justice in Chocó during the current year 2023.

The Clan del Golfo, which emerged after the rearmament of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), is considered the largest criminal group in the country. It is estimated that it has a force of between 8,000 and 9,000 members, and is present in 14 of Colombia’s 32 departments, mainly engaged in drug trafficking, extortion, illegal mining, and migrant smuggling.

You may also like

7 colleges and universities jointly released high-level recruiting...

ITW payments: This changes for sow farmers with...

HP has made Mitsumi an authorized channel partner...

ELN weapons depot dismantled in Casanare

More than 25,000 euros in donations after a...

Ituri: 500 civilians killed and 1 million displaced...

Up to $30 million reward for perpetrators of...

When Wu Kaihua went to the Municipal Business...

Gold stocks around the world give way to...

12 tips for a productive life

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy