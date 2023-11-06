Home » Military personnel kidnapped in Algeria, Cauca, were released
Military personnel kidnapped in Algeria, Cauca, were released

The Ministry of Defense, through a press release posted on its X account, reported that the group of soldiers who He remained held in the hamlet of El Plateado, in Algeria, Cauca, He was finally released during the last hours.

According to the Defense portfolio, “it was evident a possible instrumentalization and threats to the civilian population of El Plateado and the nearby paths of the township by the Carlos Patiño structure of the self-proclaimed Central General Staff of the FARC, hindering the constitutional mission of the Public Force through riots, where members of the National Army were kidnapped,” stated the General Command of the Military forces.

Likewise, the entity pointed out that thanks to the requests presented to the competent authorities, as well as the pressure of the public force troops in the area, the detained soldiers were finally released.

