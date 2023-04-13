Home News Military reinforce Ecuadorian province after massacre
News

Military reinforce Ecuadorian province after massacre

by admin
Military reinforce Ecuadorian province after massacre

The action perpetrated by an armed group in a fishing port left nine people dead.

Ecuadorian militarycoastal province of Esmeraldas, bordering Colombia

The transfer of soldiers is part of the implementation of strategies to neutralize threats from drug gangs and organized drug crime, indicated the Armed forces it’s a statement.

They specified that “members of the Special Forces arrived in Esmeraldas to reinforce the military operations of the Joint Task Force Esmeraldas“.

And they noted that these units will be used immediately in the search for high-value targets, in the most conflictive sectors that have already been determined by Military Intelligence.

With the contingent sent, there are a total of 2,000 troops in the Special Security Zone“in this way the commitment to guarantee an environment of peace and development for the Ecuadorian population is reaffirmed,” they stressed.

Nine people died Tuesday after an armed group opened fire on fishermen who were doing their usual work in a small port.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “around 20 people, heavily armedthey would have participated in the crime”.

The shooting in the Esmeraldas fishing port It occurred at a time when cases of murder, assaults and extortion resound daily in various cities of the country, overwhelmed for a couple of years with a wave of insecurity and the appearance of criminal gangswhich have even exceeded the control of law enforcement.

See also  Treviso, he was running with a baseball bat, denounced

You may also like

La Dolorosa celebrates its patron saint festivities –...

Learn how to care for your senior dog

Berlusconi, tomorrow the next medical bulletin – Lombardy

$227 million to increase productivity and build resilience...

Councilor Tatiana López does not “get off the...

Marsiaj in Urso, Gigafactory in Turin and Hydrogen...

A new scholarship for African comedians through funding...

14-year-old robbery on school bus, arrested by the...

Le Potentiel: “The National Assembly offers itself the...

Garzón’s new hospital continues to see

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy