The action perpetrated by an armed group in a fishing port left nine people dead.

Ecuadorian militarycoastal province of Esmeraldas, bordering Colombia

The transfer of soldiers is part of the implementation of strategies to neutralize threats from drug gangs and organized drug crime, indicated the Armed forces it’s a statement.

They specified that “members of the Special Forces arrived in Esmeraldas to reinforce the military operations of the Joint Task Force Esmeraldas“.

And they noted that these units will be used immediately in the search for high-value targets, in the most conflictive sectors that have already been determined by Military Intelligence.

With the contingent sent, there are a total of 2,000 troops in the Special Security Zone“in this way the commitment to guarantee an environment of peace and development for the Ecuadorian population is reaffirmed,” they stressed.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “around 20 people, heavily armedthey would have participated in the crime”.

The shooting in the Esmeraldas fishing port It occurred at a time when cases of murder, assaults and extortion resound daily in various cities of the country, overwhelmed for a couple of years with a wave of insecurity and the appearance of criminal gangswhich have even exceeded the control of law enforcement.