Military technology in Dresden: impressed and shocked by tanks and rockets

A group of museum visitors has gathered around a type 1 marten. Benedikt Bäuerlein stands on the tank and speaks to the people over a microphone. The lieutenant in a Panzergrenadier group of the Bundeswehr seems relatively small compared to the steel colossus, which weighs more than 30 tons. “You’re protected in this tank, like in a submarine. The concept of the armored personnel carrier developed during the Cold War because of the nuclear threat,” says Bäuerlein.

The tank expert points to a Soviet-made BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle directly opposite. “With more than 20,000 vehicles manufactured, this is one of the most-produced tanks,” explains Bäuerlein. The enemies of the Cold War between East and West stand directly opposite each other here on the outdoor area of ​​the Military History Museum in Dresden in the form of the two tanks.

Hot competition for tanks in the Cold War

The Cold War race between the socialist East and the democratic West was also a military one, says Bäuerlein. “With the tanks, it’s clear that the West is concerned with quality and the East with quantity,” explains the 25-year-old. The BMP-1 was indeed mass-produced, but after only a few years it had not succeeded against any tank from the West. The marten, on the other hand, could trump with infrared signals, which means that the tank can also be used at night.

“And how hot is it in there?” asks a listener from the crowd. “It’s nice in winter, but not in summer,” says Bäuerlein and laughs. For him, the interest in tank technology came with the Second World War and the Cold War in history classes. Since 2020, Bäuerlein has also been a so-called tank influencer – a made-up word from the terms “tank” (tank) and “influencer” (English “to influence” = to influence). He posts articles on military and tank technology on Twitter.

Tankfluencer: Great interest since the Ukraine war

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Benedikt Bäuerlein has noticed an increased interest in how tanks and guns work. “You can see here in the museum that people’s interest in military technology has increased since the Ukraine war,” says Bäuerlein. And the tank influencer also notices it on his followers on Twitter: “They have increased from 10,000 to currently 25,000 in the last year and a half.”

It is the powerful that is behind these devices. What they do to their environment is unimaginable. Sebastian Nitz Museum visitors from Brandenburg

After the lecture, Sebastian Nitz from Brandenburg takes a closer look at the Marder tank. It’s the size and performance of the tanks that fascinate him: “It’s the power behind these devices. What they do to their environment is unimaginable.”

Fear of nuclear threat

Between tank models and rocket warheads, a group of visitors listens to Friedemann Walther. The museum guide shows several flames on the continent of Africa or the Korean Peninsula on a world map. They depict proxy wars during the Cold War. “The Cold War shaped Europe and yet the conflicts were always far away,” explains Walther. Unlike now the Ukraine war.

But people were always aware of the nuclear threat because of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, says Walther. “Look at the moulage in the showcase.” The museum visitors only hesitantly look at the head made of wax. Covered with burns and scars on the neck and face, this is a replica model of a Hiroshima atomic bomb victim.

Parents declare war on children

The group of visitors arrive at several different large missile warheads. All of a sudden, three guys dart past and run to the tank models. “The tanks are loud and make noise. That’s cool for the boys,” says Felix Pietsch – the father of one of the boys. The marine explains this to his five-year-old son in more detail when the pictures from the Ukraine are shown on television: “I then say, ‘This is not a game. This is serious'”.

He himself has a more sober view of military technology and is interested in the technical details. “Of course it sucks that we have to use tanks in Ukraine.”

No fear of war, but a healthy dose of caution

Sonja Schindler from Baden-Baden is standing at a showcase. The interest in military technology first came about as a result of the Ukraine war: “For a long time, the military has not been as present as it is today.” The size of the rockets impresses them and frightens them at the same time: “Above all, the destructive power behind them.”

She still has respect for the war today: “We haven’t had a war for so many years, now it’s so close. I’m not afraid of war, but I’m healthy cautious. I hope it doesn’t escalate in Russia now.”

