MILITARY UNIFORMS AND WEAPONS FOUND IN THE PCC PAVILION « CDE News

MISIONES (Special Envoy) A search was carried out this morning at the Misiones prison, where military uniforms and weapons from the flag used by inmates of the First Capital Command were seized.

The procedure was carried out unexpectedly and early in the Misiones Regional Jail and was carried out by the Reaction Group of Penitentiary Agents.

They entered the pavilion occupied by the PCC (First Capital Command), where they requisitioned various types of home-made bladed weapons, as well as military uniforms.

The operations are carried out from time to time, in order to reinforce internal security and thus avoid brawls, in which inmates of rival criminal factions end up injured.

No disciplinary measure was ordered against the people who had these items in their possession. The Ministry of Justice announced that it will repeat these operations.

