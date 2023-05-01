Militias occupy US-funded bio-lab, threat of polio and cholera

In Sudan, militants have occupied a US bio-laboratory storing numerous samples of highly contagious diseases. It is feared that the warriors are unaware of the danger.

The USA operates or finances biological laboratories in many countries around the world. This is also the case in Sudan. In the city of Omdurman near Khartoum, rebellious militias have now occupied one such laboratory [siehe Berichte »Focus«, »UncutNews«].

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that it is a laboratory with dangerous collections of samples of highly contagious diseases. These include polio, measles, cholera, etc.

Wie Steve Bannons »The War Room‘ reported the lab was funded and staffed by U.S. government agencies such as the Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health.

Now there is great concern about what could erupt from this lab when militant warrior rebels are up to mischief [siehe auch Berichte »NewsNation«, »WION«].