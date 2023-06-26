milk and peace

The milk situation, difficult in the country and critical in the southwest, due to the departure of Alpina del Cauca and La Alquería de Nariño, leads us to the issue of the smallholding structure of milk production and its sensitivity to the violence and crisis situations.

In Cauca, according to vaccination figures, 18,000 producers total 228,737 animals, with an average of 12 per farmer, while in Nariño, with 35,000 producers, the average is 8 animals, but since not all cows are milked at the same time, with the production of 3 or 4 you have to live and assume costs, something difficult when prices fall or milk is not sold.

This situation is aggravated by other factors. Alpina was forced to suspend the collection in Cauca due to the violence of ideologized indigenous people and illegal groups for territorial control of drug trafficking, while La Alquería left Nariño due to the violence, the deficient tertiary roads and the cost overruns due to the collapse of the Pan-American highway. still no solution.

It is not a question, then, of the sterile exercise of responsibilities, but of understanding the relationship between dairy smallholdings and poverty; between poverty and violence and, therefore, to understand the importance of dairy production for peace in many regions and in these departments in particular. It is about understanding business rationality, but also resorting to Corporate Social Responsibility and solidarity as factors of peace.

Now, we are facing a structural problem of the dairy chain. The country produces more than 7,000 million liters a year from a smallholding dairy. The formal industry collects half and the rest is placed in the informal sector, which gives the industry a dominant position, aggravated by growing imports.

For this reason, it is necessary to break these structural dysfunctions, since it is about the survival of more than 554,000 producers throughout the country. In addition to the review of the FTAs ​​with the United States and the European Union, some of Fedegán’s proposals are aired as solutions: incorporation of milk in the PAE and public purchases; progressive prohibition of the distribution of raw milk, subsidy for low-cost products for vulnerable sectors, price controls on inputs and ways to reduce the cost of collection.

To all these options we must add no less important factors of change: the associativity promoted by the State, development credit and technical assistance, so that these small producers are not left alone facing the markets.

They are transformations that positively affect rural reality and that are another name for peace, which can be signed at a table, but it can only be built with public policy decisions and with the participation of all of society and the private sector, as part of the solution and not the problem.

Jose Felix Lafaurie Rivera

@jflafaurie

