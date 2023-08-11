MilkShake will perform live for the first time Bendita Maldición

In a single show that will take place this Friday, August 11 at Sacramento Brewing Co, the Paraguayan band MilkShake will present Bendita Maldición Lado A live for the first time. In addition, they will take a tour of the materials that precede the current album.

Blessed Curse, it is rich in sound and lyrics, full of ups and downs, like a musical roller coaster of emotions, defined by the members of the group. The band currently made up of Sabb Montes, Majo Maciel y millernene.

They promise a show full of musicality and feelings, because they will transmit, exactly what this album offers, the reflection of what the group is today, after multiple singles, an EP and various collaborations in its six years of trajectory.

Advance tickets will cost Gs. 40,000 and can be purchased through Ticketea, at all its physical points and from www.ticketea.com.py. On the day of the concert, the ticket office will be opened at the door and they will cost Gs. 50,000.

