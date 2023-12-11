“Millennium Sculpture Art and Maritime Silk Road Love” Sculpture Art Exhibition will be launched tomorrow with the masters “traveling through the millennium” – Quanzhou Net | Quanzhou Evening News Quanzhou News Portal

Thousands of Exquisite Sculptures from Both Sides of Taiwan Strait Showcased in Quanzhou

The beauty of thousands of years of carving art fully expresses the feelings between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. On December 12, the “Millennium Sculpture Art Maritime Silk Road Love” Sculpture Art Exhibition of the Fifth Maritime Silk Road International Art Festival series will be launched at the Sculpture Art Museum of Quanzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone and will last until December 31.

The exhibition area of this carving art exhibition is about 10,000 square meters, with “Maritime Silk Road” carving art as the main line, focusing on displaying nearly a thousand cross-strait wood carvings, lacquer line carvings, stone carvings, jade carvings, and various characteristic carvings pieces. The exhibition will include a sculpture history corridor in the “Sculpture History Exhibition Area,” where visitors can appreciate the millennium history and culture of sculpture art.

In addition to appreciating the sculpture art, visitors can also experience the sculpture skills with the master. An “intangible cultural heritage experience area” is set up on the first floor of the exhibition hall, where carving masters and Taiwanese sculpture artists will demonstrate lacquer line carvings, wood carvings, puppet heads, and shadow sculptures.

The exhibition will also feature more than 300 exquisite pieces of Quanzhou’s local carvings, showcasing the craftsman’s spirit of excellence in carvings for thousands of years.

The exquisite sculpture exhibition will be held at the Sculpture Art Museum of the Taiwanese Investment Zone, and citizens and tourists can take the K503 bus and get off at “Xiagongcun Station.” This remarkable exhibition is sure to provide a unique and immersive experience for art enthusiasts from all over the world.