The Milleproroghe that arrives today on the table of the Council of Ministers brings with it a new postponement of the Imu declaration on 2021. The deadline already moved to the end of 2022 with the arrival of the new model in recent months is further pushed forward to 30 June 2023, when, however, the deadlines for submitting the 2022 return will also expire, doubling the burden on taxpayers (called to the declaration when there are changes in the patrimonial condition connected to the tax) and above all for the Municipalities, which will find themselves having to work in parallel on the management and then on the assessments for two years.

For the rest, the traditional end-of-year decree brings with it the usual snake of more or less sectoral slippages, in which extensions that arrive punctually every 12 months alternate with new ones produced by legislative evolution, in the usual reading that must be fatigue in the dense maze of references to articles and paragraphs without direct references to the disciplined matter.

Tax extensions

In the fiscal field, another year of halt to the extension of the tax should be reported Healthcare e-invoicing, with the freeze extending until the end of 2023. In parallel runs the one-year postponement due to the obligation of electronic storage and telematic transmission of data to the health card system, to complete the pre-filled tax return. We will talk about it again on 1 January 2024. Obviously net of a new Milleproroghe.

The “evergreens” and the shortest slips

There are extensions that resist the wear and tear of time very well, such as the stop to Istat updates for public administration rents. In the version updated by the decree now being examined by the government, the rule explains that “in consideration of the exceptional nature of the economic situation” the fees paid by the PA avoid updating “for the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 , 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023». An exceptionality, in short, born three economic crises ago, but treated with a recipe that knows no aging. As proof of the fact that exceptionalism soon becomes habitual in Italy, the rule that last year froze the ban on giving former municipal and regional councilors top positions in their entities or controlled bodies is being extended for 2023. The expiry date has also been deferred to 31 July service contract between Rai and ministry of economic development.

Other times, however, slips appear much more timid. This is the case, for example, of what the new decree will keep alive, but only for six months, the Unit for vaccination campaign Covid at the Ministry of Health, which is now expected to close on June 30 next. However, the vaccination campaign should go ahead, because another extension allows for this purpose to continue with fixed-term contracts for pensioners and trainees: within the limits of current financial resources, however.