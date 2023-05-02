Million dollar transaction to grant relief credits

In the midst of a context in which global economic uncertainty prevails, Bayport Colombia, a subsidiary of Bayport Management Ltd (BML), achieved an important transaction for up to 100 million dollars with NomuraJapan’s largest brokerage and investment bank and one of the major players in the asset-backed business segment on the mainland.

With all this, a positive impact is sought on those people who cannot access credit in the traditional banking sector, because they are reported in credit centers or have a low credit score.

“Bayport has established high standards in terms of corporate governance, policies and procedures in the origination of payroll credits, as well as the best practices in the selection of payables and collections. With significant growth in recent years, our initiatives promote financial well-being, generating greater entrepreneurship opportunities in the country. We are convinced that this operation with Nomura will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission.” says Lilian Perea, CEO of Bayport Colombia.

They add that “despite the economic outlook for this 2023, we will remain faithful to our higher purpose of improving the living conditions and development opportunities of Colombians through payroll credits. We have always been very optimistic and we hope to continue opening doors to new and better possibilities.”, Perea points out.