Home » Million dollar transaction to grant relief credits
News

Million dollar transaction to grant relief credits

by admin
Million dollar transaction to grant relief credits

In the midst of a context in which global economic uncertainty prevails, Bayport Colombia, a subsidiary of Bayport Management Ltd (BML), achieved an important transaction for up to 100 million dollars with NomuraJapan’s largest brokerage and investment bank and one of the major players in the asset-backed business segment on the mainland.

With all this, a positive impact is sought on those people who cannot access credit in the traditional banking sector, because they are reported in credit centers or have a low credit score.

“Bayport has established high standards in terms of corporate governance, policies and procedures in the origination of payroll credits, as well as the best practices in the selection of payables and collections. With significant growth in recent years, our initiatives promote financial well-being, generating greater entrepreneurship opportunities in the country. We are convinced that this operation with Nomura will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission.” says Lilian Perea, CEO of Bayport Colombia.

They add that “despite the economic outlook for this 2023, we will remain faithful to our higher purpose of improving the living conditions and development opportunities of Colombians through payroll credits. We have always been very optimistic and we hope to continue opening doors to new and better possibilities.”, Perea points out.

See also  Delivering beehives and apiaries, Casanare Governorate supports 80 families from Yopal with a beekeeping project – news

You may also like

Where the interests of the country and the...

Photovoltaic: landscape authorization effective in 45 days if...

UFOA-B U-20 preparations: the ladies’ hawks end their...

Maluma, awarded for using music for a positive...

Ukraine: Lega ER councilor signs for referendum on...

Inflation is too high!Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly...

More than $1 billion left the wheel of...

Swimming: great numbers for the sixth City of...

After the martyrdom of Khader Adnan.. “Jihad” vowed...

Director of the IDU highlights progress of mega...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy