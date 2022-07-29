Almost one million euros kidnapped from an entrepreneur of Calabrian origins. He is suspected of the crimes of fraud, money laundering and self-laundering: The execution of the preventive seizure decree for the purposes of confiscation, issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Velletri was carried out by the carabinieri of the company of Velletri, with the support of the carabinieri of the company of Castrovillari.

The investigation, conducted by the Carabinieri of the Ariccia Station, from April to October 2021, by delegation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Velletri, was launched following a lawsuit for fraud filed by the owner of a company operating in the sector of the sale of medical surgical material and has made it possible to ascertain that 6 companies belonging to the investigated subject, owner of numerous banking relationships with various credit institutions, have entered into contracts for the sale of surgical masks with other 13 companies ( in the period of maximum pandemic emergency from covid-19), without ever actually supplying the goods, making themselves pay large advances of money (later the subject of numerous bank transactions). In this way, the 13 companies were scammed for a total of around 1 million euros.

The investigative activities carried out, based above all on investigations of a banking nature, therefore made it possible to identify the entrepreneur as a serious suspect in a series of scams based on the false sale of surgical masks in full pandemic emergency; ascertain the existence of a round of laundering and self-laundering, articulated on a series of bank transactions consisting of non-onerous loans and non-interest bearing loans, operated by 6 separate companies attributable to the only suspect against whom the real precautionary measure of the seizure was issued estimate of movable and immovable property, securities, shares and company shares, sums of cash, for equivalent, up to the sum that constitutes the product or the profit of the crime unduly received against 13 companies.

In particular, various bank relationships between current accounts and securities, 11 vehicles, 5 homes located in the municipality of Altomonte (CS), an industrial activity, a commercial space and 4 additional buildings consisting of laboratories, remittances, warehouses, in addition to 9 plots. The assets will be subsequently evaluated in order to confiscate what is necessary to reach the figure indicated above.