Millionaire losses in Antioquia restaurant for sheltering stray dogs and cats

The health authorities of Antioquia took measures due to the presence of stray animals in a local restaurant.

A restaurant located in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Dabeiba, in Western Antioquia, was sealed by the health authorities of Antioquia after observing the entry of stray dogs and cats into its facilities, which generated concern about the sanitary conditions and the coexistence of animals with restaurant customers.

Nayrobiz Vargas, owner of the establishment and well-known defender of animal rights, expressed her anguish at the authorities’ determination. According to Vargas, “A health representative arrived and after talking, he told me that he was going to make closures in parts, but after a while and after I refused to sign a paper that he had no knowledge of what it contained, he made the decision to seal it completely” .

The authorities’ decision affected more than 20 restaurant employees, who lost their jobs while awaiting its reopening. Furthermore, diners and tourists who used to visit this prestigious establishment were harmed by this measure.

The situation is even more complicated, since Nayrobiz Vargas was in charge of feeding and caring for more than 70 stray dogs and more than 100 cats that found shelter in the restaurant facilities. The owner had sent documentation to the Health Section in search of a solution to this problem, but so far she has not received a response.

In an effort to resolve this problem, Vargas sent documentation to the Health Section, but so far he has not received a response and the economic losses since the closure of the restaurant amount to 15 million pesos.