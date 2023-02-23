Home News Millionaire reward for information on the double femicide in southern Cali
News

Millionaire reward for information on the double femicide in southern Cali

by admin
Millionaire reward for information on the double femicide in southern Cali

Two women who were traveling on a motorcycle and who had a solid family bond as an aunt and a niece were killed with a firearm.

According to the version of the Metropolitan Police of CaliThe hitmen were traveling on a high-cylinder motorcycle and the attack occurred in the middle of a public thoroughfare, in the south of the city, 70 meters from the entrance to the entrance of workers to the Universidad del Valle.

“The women were part of the workers’ union at the Universidad del Valle. Additionally, last year, in the month of July, one of them filed a criminal complaint for threats, given that a person would have come to her home, in the Siloé neighborhood, to try to kill her,” said Colonel William Quintero.

The victims were identified as Gloria Mendoza and María Elena Mendoza. In addition to being official employees of the Universidad del Valle, it appears that they were union activists.

Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Caliratified the fact and rewards people who provide information that leads to the capture of those responsible:

“The event is a hitman, he murders the ladies and later evades in the spaces around the University. An elite investigative group was formed to report every eight hours on how the clarification of these crimes is progressing. We are offering a reward of up to $100 million to capture the murderers,” the mayor declared.

The bodies of the victims were left without signs of life at the site of the attack.

Given:

According to the Security Observatory, so far this year (with a cutoff of February 21) there have been 135 homicides in Cali, of which eleven victims were women.

See also  Chengdu's sudden lockdown may hit China's economy again | COVID-19 | Epidemic | Shanghai closed

Comments

You may also like

Valledupar authorities and taxi driver reached agreements

Italy under hacker attack | THE NEWS

Minor was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in...

KUKA|prc in Unity Visual Scripting – Associazioneper Robots...

It’s about the provincial exam!Chuxiong issued an important...

Roy Barreras confirms improvement in his state of...

“hard” rate hike still needed By Investing.com

Brothers arrested for bank robbery in San Diego

In 2024, the Hunan High School Entrance Examination...

Solvent-free and low environmental impact adhesive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy