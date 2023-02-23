Two women who were traveling on a motorcycle and who had a solid family bond as an aunt and a niece were killed with a firearm.

According to the version of the Metropolitan Police of CaliThe hitmen were traveling on a high-cylinder motorcycle and the attack occurred in the middle of a public thoroughfare, in the south of the city, 70 meters from the entrance to the entrance of workers to the Universidad del Valle.

“The women were part of the workers’ union at the Universidad del Valle. Additionally, last year, in the month of July, one of them filed a criminal complaint for threats, given that a person would have come to her home, in the Siloé neighborhood, to try to kill her,” said Colonel William Quintero.

The victims were identified as Gloria Mendoza and María Elena Mendoza. In addition to being official employees of the Universidad del Valle, it appears that they were union activists.

Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Caliratified the fact and rewards people who provide information that leads to the capture of those responsible:

“The event is a hitman, he murders the ladies and later evades in the spaces around the University. An elite investigative group was formed to report every eight hours on how the clarification of these crimes is progressing. We are offering a reward of up to $100 million to capture the murderers,” the mayor declared.

The bodies of the victims were left without signs of life at the site of the attack.

According to the Security Observatory, so far this year (with a cutoff of February 21) there have been 135 homicides in Cali, of which eleven victims were women.

