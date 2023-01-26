Home News Millionaire robbery in bank of Bogotá de Codazzi
Millionaire robbery in bank of Bogotá de Codazzi

Subjects equipped with a firearm committed a millionaire robbery at the Bogotá bank in the municipality of Codazzi, the amount of which has not been established since the cash count had not been carried out.

This event happened this Wednesday morning when three thieves approached the boxes and intimidated the employees into giving them the cash.

According to the authorities, the robbers were expected by other accomplices on the outskirts who were riding motorcycles and managed to flee.

It was also established that in recent months this is the third theft that has been recorded in the Codazzi banking area. One of the previous ones was a charter to a citizen who was robbed of the sum of $10 million.

The Secretary of Government of Codazzi, Carlos Perpiñán maintained that there is concern in the municipality for the criminal acts that are being presented. For this reason, they ask the public force for more operations.

