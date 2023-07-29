Millionaire robbery of social interest housing subsidies in Huila

A total of three members of a family are immersed in this investigation. The project was intended for rural social interest subsidies in the municipalities of Tarqui and Suaza in 2015, but it was not fully executed.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, Huila

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

Significant progress in the fight against corruption took place in Neiva, Huila, where the Public Administration Unit of the Huila Section filed charges for the crime of embezzlement by appropriation against four people implicated in the case of the housing management of Banco Agrario . The project was intended for rural social interest subsidies in the municipalities of Tarqui and Suaza in 2015, but it was not fully executed.

The control body indicated that the money, deposited in the checking account of a financial corporation to be administered by the consortium, was apparently transferred to legal and natural persons other than the contractor and the intervening company.

The defendants

The defendants are the representatives of the GIVIS Huilas Ltda consortium, Adriana Marcela Peña Saavedra; her mother, Alicia Saavedra Perdomo; her uncle, Jaime Saavedra Perdomo, and Diana Cedeño Chicaiza, who played different roles in this case. According to the experts from the Public Administration and Criminalistics Group of the CTI, the amount of embezzlement amounts to more than 2,000 million pesos.

According to the researchers, it was established that, of the 289 homes assigned to the project, only 64 were intervened, 29 in Tarqui and 35 in Suaza, with a value of more than 900 million pesos.

Those investigated apparently “allowed the resources delivered for the development of the object not to be executed properly, since they appropriated them through fraudulent maneuvers, such as allowing members of the same family to turn over and collect the public money destined for housing solutions,” the Attorney General’s Office stated in the statement of objections.

Due to these facts, the Public Prosecutor described the alleged conduct of those investigated as a very serious offense committed by fraud. Jaime Saavedra Perdomo and Adriana Marcela Peña were affected by two disciplinary charges.

irregularities

The experts detected irregularities in the management of the 8 accounts in which the bank transferred the resources for the projects (more than 3,000 million pesos). The investigative body found that Jaime Saavedra Perdomo appeared as the only person authorized to make transfers, while Adriana Marcela Peña Saavedra, the contractor and representative of the consortium, must have this power.

Presumably, the defendant signed the issuance of 70 checks that were mostly issued to natural and legal persons who were not related to the execution of the contract. In addition, credits were recorded for the purchase of vehicles and office equipment that were not related to the objective of the project.

The facts

The alleged facts occurred between September 2014 and April 2016, during the GV VISR-2014-004 public request for bids procedure, in which the Banco Agrario had to manage the public resources allocated to the aforementioned rural housing subsidies.

The consortium, represented by Adriana Marcela, was selected for the integral management, committing to manage the resources for 8 projects in Tarqui and Suaza. The total amount of the resources amounted to more than 5.2 billion pesos.

“Management was granted to a consortium represented by Adriana Marcela, with whom Banco Agrario de Colombia, on May 29, 2015 in Bogotá, signed the Comprehensive Management contract C-GV2014-106 through which the contractor committed to carry out the functions of Integral Management for the administration of public resources destined to 8 projects in two municipalities of Huila, such as Tarqui and Suaza, “explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the accusing entity, “the consortium was formed by a cooperative of professionals represented at the time by Jaime Saavedra Perdomo and a non-profit entity, represented by Diana Paola Cedeño Chicaiza.”

In this case, “it was responsible for the administration and management of rural social interest housing resources for 289 housing solutions, divided into eight projects: four for Suaza and four for Tarqui.”

The resources allocated came from the General Budget of the Nation and the General System of Royalties, whose value was $5,264,532,964.42 for the subsidy and counterpart, and $137,287,000 for the commission for managing these public resources, with an execution term of 8 months, counted from the first disbursement.

They did not accept charges

None of the defendants have accepted the charges presented by the prosecutor. The authorities will continue with the investigations to clarify the details of the case and guarantee that justice is done in this scandalous case of embezzlement that has affected the resources destined for rural social interest housing in the department of Huila.

