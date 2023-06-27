Millionaire robbery was presented in the town of Fontibón

Again, Thefts stalk the city of Bogotá, and this time on the night of June 26, an event occurred that left a large number of merchandise losses. In it Fontibón sector thieves entered a warehouse and they took about of 1,200 million pesos.

According to reports from ‘El Ojo de la Noche’ involved around 10 criminals in this crimewho arrived in two trucks to the place and they stripped of all the material that was in the warehouse, leaving the workers of the place with nothing.

How did the robbery in Fontibón happen?

A fact like a movie The thieves opened a hole in one of the walls of the warehouse and entered there to later leave the merchandise stands empty.

Materials such as fabrics, wool, products and even cash was what the thieves took in merchandiseleaving all the workers in the place without a single weight, and also, very scared by the incident that occurred.

There are more than 200 workers and families who were affected by this impressive robbery that took place on Monday nights, and it is that the losses were quite large and the whereabouts of the thieves are still unknown. Additionally, the delinquents lasted about 6 hours inside the warehouse, removing all the material that could be loaded onto the trucks that accompanied them.

“They made a hole in the next wall and robbed us, which we are calculating at 32,000 meters of fabric. We are finishing the appraisal, but we calculate that it can reach 1,200 million pesos,” revealed one of the owners of the affected warehouse.

News in development.

