Millionaire subscribers annoyed with TuBoleta for alleged 'ineffectiveness' of the platform

Millionaire subscribers annoyed with TuBoleta for alleged ‘ineffectiveness’ of the platform

The die-hard fans of the teams in Colombia have the opportunity to subscribe to them. This means acquiring a series of benefits, including attendance at a series of matches that are part of the package purchased in the subscription. Millionaires, a popular team in the country’s capital, is no exception to this benefit.

The club ordered the purchase of season tickets on January 5. They ranged from approximately 400,000 Colombian pesos and 1,180,000 pesos, including 10 home games in the 2023-1 league and 1 Copa Libertadores vs. Catholic University of Ecuador (Phase 2).

By subscribing, fans will be able to go to the matches they want as long as they comply with the rules previously presented, in addition to reserving their tickets for different matches that are not included in the subscription. Well, recently several fans of the capital team have spoken on social networks disgusted with TuBoleta, the operator that manages the sale of tickets to see the team at Campín.

The foregoing, because they found the tickets that they had already reserved in advance for the match this Wednesday, March 8 against Mineiro for the Copa Libertadores, as well as discounts supposedly made for the purchase of the same and which were not made and even There are fans who claim that the tickets they had already bought never reached their emails.

The platform has responded to the complaints with a response in which they affirm that they will take care of the claims, having a response to their problems in a maximum of fifteen days, a time that exceeds the date on which the meeting will take place.

These are some of the complaints:

