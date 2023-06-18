Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

Millonarios defeated Independiente Medellín 2-1 this Saturday with which it became the first team to secure the box to dispute the title of the Colombian league.

The one who pointed out the path to victory was the central defender Andrés Llinás, who capitalized on a collective play and finished off to overcome the resistance of Andrés Marmolejo. There were 50 minutes of play.

Later, Daniel Cataño increased the advantage, 2-0, in a play in which he eluded a couple of rivals to defeat Marmolejo, the great sacrifice of the night because he took the loss.

The discount was marked by Emerson Batalla, from a penalty, when the last minutes of the match played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá were being played

Millionaires managed to display a game in the second half that made us forget the first 45 minutes, where Cataño, David Silva and the scorer Leonardo Castro did not work as expected.

Goalkeeper Juan Moreno was lucid and saved Millonarios from at least two goals because he saved shots from Juan Cabezas and the Argentine Luciano Pons, very active in the first half.

Millonarios, who finished with 13 points, will face the winner of group A, in which Alianza Petrolera, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pasto, fight for the other box in the sixth and last date of the home runs.

In the other game of Group B, América de Cali beat Boyacá Chicó 3-2, which expected to win and that Millonarios would lose to qualify for the final, results that did not occur.