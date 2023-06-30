Millionaires eliminated from the South American

The Colombian champion’s celebration that left him with the victory against Nacional last Saturday at the Campín Stadium did not last long, because this Thursday, June 29, the Bogotá team failed to advance to the round of 16 in the Copa Sudamericana.

Despite the efforts of the renowned team, they only managed to score one goal against the Argentine team Defensa y Justicia, who managed three goals that forced millionaires to say goodbye to a dream

After the fall of the blue team 3-1, they also lost the possibility of looking for a playoff after the victory of América MG that overcame Peñarol 1-2.

For many Millionaires, the match started with very low energy and proposing little, which was reflected in the first goal of the Argentine team that did not slacken and remained on top without being ousted, even with the efforts of players like Daniel Catano who reacted and sought to enliven the team with a majestic goal, however it was not enough.

Saturday’s celebration cost the players advancing in the international tournament after failing to draw, something that deeply annoyed the coach Alberto Gamero that he did not hide his emotions at the end of the meeting.

In this way, Millonarios will have to wait until next year for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The memes left by the elimination of Millionaires

Of course the memes did not wait, especially those of the fans of the purslane team who took out the ‘thorn’ after the result last Saturday.