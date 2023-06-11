Millionaires, one point against Boyacá Chicó and to the final

After this week’s bitter pill, Millonarios will seek relief from his hangover today, with a result against Boyacá Chicó that allows him to qualify for the final of the Apertura Tournament of Colombian professional soccer.

The blues need only one point to achieve their goal of going in search of the 16th star, but on their way is the only team that has the option of snatching first place in Group B, although to do so they must win today and against América in the closure of that phase, in addition to hoping that Medellín will help him and defeat those led by Alberto Gamero, in El Campín.

The people from Bogotá add 10 points to five of the checkered teams, which on paper guarantees them a place in the final. However, as the saying goes, “it sure killed trust” and coach Javier Álvarez is a faithful witness of this, who with Colombia could lose by a margin of 7-0 and fell 9-0.

Millonarios arrives hit by the 2-0 defeat this week against América Mineiro for the Suramericana, a result that meant he gave up the leadership of Group F and that, in addition, left him reeling because if he lost to Defensa y Justicia, he could be left out of the playoffs .

The first thing for Gamero’s men is to secure the ticket to the final of the league and then think about the South American.

According to the statistics handled by Dimayor, dSince February 2014, Boyacá Chicó has not beaten Millonarios in the First Division (1-0). Since then they have met 12 times in the category, with eight victories for the light-blues and four draws.

The checkers kept their undefeated arc in their last two home run games. The last time they got three consecutive games without conceding in these instances of the tournament was between May and June 2009 (1V 2E).

The capitalinos have not lost their last three games as visitors in home runs. However, they have never gone four straight games without a loss under such conditions in this instance since at least 2001.

The blues are the ones that have scored the most goals in the first half of their matches between the first four dates of the semifinal home runs of the BetPlay League.

But beyond the cold figures, what counts is what happens at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja. The checkers are strong at home and the little glimmer of hope they have motivates them.

Millionaires, accustomed to going out looking for the result, must be very careful and not give them spaces, much less commit fouls near the area because that is the forte of the locals.