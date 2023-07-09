Millionaires Refuse To Spend On These 5 Things By Benzinga Italy

© Reuters. Millionaires refuse to spend on these 5 things

Benzinga – CNBC Contributor, Tom Corley, spent five years interviewing hundreds of millionaires. In the end, a certain rigor in spending emerged: in fact, millionaires do not waste money on these five things.

So here’s what’s not in the cart of the rich, according to interviews with 233 people who boast at least $3.2 million in equity.

Processed/Packaged Food: Corley found that millionaires prioritize their health and try to prolong their lives by avoiding low-quality packaged foods. Instead, they spend their money on organic, healthy options that contain no preservatives. Millionaires try to buy food products as close to the original source as possible and make frequent trips to farmers’ markets or grocery stores known for high-quality meats, fruits and vegetables.

Low Quality Products: Millionaires don’t spend money on cheap, low-quality products, like the latest fashions or cheap furniture. Instead, they look to buy quality pieces that are built to last and may appreciate in value. Millionaires often spend significantly more to purchase these products, Corley says, because of the peace of mind knowing the products won’t have to be replaced with another inexpensive option.

Major Repairs: Millionaires also tend to completely replace broken or damaged parts of the house or fix old vehicles. Instead of trying to patch a worn roof or malfunctioning appliances, they simply opt for a replacement with something that will last a long time. When faced with an expensive vehicle repair, for example, they look to replace the car instead of paying for the repair. They rationalize their choices by including the peace of mind and time they would gain by not having to deal with later repairs.

Outdoor Equipment: Instead of owning bulky equipment and tools needed for gardening, millionaires choose to hire property maintainers once they can afford it. They save space in their garages and eliminate the unexpected, which comes with owning many of the tools and equipment needed to maintain property. Ultimately, they buy time by paying someone else to maintain it.

Games of Chance: Most millionaires did not get rich gambling with their savings, and once they reached millionaire status, they continued to avoid gambling and buying lottery tickets. According to GoBankingRates, the chances of winning the lottery in the US are approximately one in 176 million. If you play a local state lottery, you still face odds of 42 million to one. Photo: Made with Midjourney.

