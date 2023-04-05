The ambassador team played a great match against Defensa y Justicia in their first outing in the Copa Sudamericana. With a bulky score of 3-0, he was forceful in his game and won the three points in dispute with authority. Leonardo Castro, striker with the 23 on his back, became a figure with a great goal and an assist.

The Embajadores, led by Alberto Gamero, took advantage of a good second half to take their first win in the tournament at the expense of an opponent who did not show their best face and will have to start rowing against the current in the group of death, of which they also make part Peñarol and América Mineiro.

In the first half neither of the two teams managed to clearly dominate the match, they couldn’t be very deep either and there were few scoring options.

The hosts came close with two skirmishes by Castro and the youthful Óscar Cortés, which did not pose a major problem for goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain.

Meanwhile, the Halcón de Varela had midfielder David Barbona and striker Nicolás Fernández as their main cards in attack, who also approached Álvaro Montero’s goal without much danger.

In the second half, the Colombians took control of the match and it was played on the Argentines’ ground. The opportunities came with shots from Castro, midfielder Daniel Cataño and Captain Silva.

The 1-0 came in the 58th minute after the referee, after reviewing the VAR, awarded a penalty for a handball in the area by defender Tomás Cardona after a cross from Castro.

The gunner took the ball and took a right hand that was impossible for Unsain to stop because of how strong the shot came out.

The Defense attack players did not appear either and the coach Julio César Vaccari sent Gastón Togni and Edwin Mosquera to the field to try to reverse the situation. However, he didn’t get it.

This is how, faced with the lack of clarity and the spaces left behind by the Argentines, Millonarios closed the game.

First, it was 2-0 in a counter-attack in which the Costa Rican central defender Juan Pablo Vargas sent a long pass to Castro who led, entered the area and took a left-footed shot to beat Unsaín in the 69th minute.

Three minutes later, in another counterattack, Castro drove to the area and enabled Silva, who with time and space, left the visiting goalkeeper stranded to seal the first victory for the Colombians in this edition of the tournament.

On the second day of Group F, Halcón de Varela will receive América Mineiro on April 19 and a day later Millonarios will visit Peñarol.

With information from EFE Agency*